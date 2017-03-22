Watch This 600+ HP Audi TT RS Reach its Top Speed on the Autobahn

Audi's five pot is a special engine. It's been their signature for as long as we can remember, and with good reason. It's had success in motorsport and has found its way into many road cars that surprise us with their deceiving speed, making a case for its stay in Ingolstadt's lineup. Recent applications are for more advanced than they were before, incorporating stratified injection into cars like the RS3 and TT RS that we see here. They respond exceptionally well to tuning and can make big power when fiddled with, so don't be surprised when you see this 600+ HP version fly down the German freeway with ease.

In this clip, you can see (and hear) the no-longer humble TT blast to crucial speeds with plenty of drama and excitement. There's so much brutal exhaust noise in the car that we can't imagine how it would sound in person. When they merge onto the Autobahn, you can hear the sharp downshift from the DSG transmission, letting out a romp of revs and turbo whistle. As the car builds boost, the car gains speed drastically. You can see the tachometer bounce far past redline, promising a good time when loaded down with throttle.

Luckily, it's not difficult to get this kind of power out of the engine. If you can afford the $55K price tag of a TT RS in the first place, then you're likely to be able to tune it up a bit. Though the owner doesn't specify modifications for this car, we've seen other RS models make similar figures with the APR Stage 3 Kit like in this video of /TUNED. It seems to be stripped down significantly as it's missing the headliner as well as other interior parts, so just know that it's one quick machine. When mated with that kind of power, you're sure to have a good time in what may be the company's best sub-$100K car.