Video: Kidnap Victim Escapes Trunk of Moving Car

A 25-year-old woman was walking into her apartment outside Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday when a man approached her, flashing a gun and demanding money. When she refused, he grabbed her wallet and cell phone and forced her into the trunk of her fourth-generation Nissan Altima, driving to multiple locations and stopping so the suspect could presumably use her ATM card to get money.

It's like a scene from an action thriller: our heroine has been kidnapped, forced into the trunk of her own car by the evil henchman, and driven off to a fate unknown. But there's a reason this particular henchman hasn't graduated to supervillain status just yet—he's too dumb to know that every car sold in America since 2001 has a safety release inside the trunk to save kids who get accidentally stuck and, yes, the occasional kidnap victim. And so what happens next, while unsurprising in the worlds of James Bond and Ethan Hunt, probably shocked the hell out of everyone involved.