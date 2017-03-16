Watch This Cherry Picker's Bucket Come Terrifying Close to Being Torn Off
This utility vehicle comes so close, it gives us anxiety every single time we watch.
There are some mistakes you really don't want to make. One of those mistakes would be driving a utility truck around with its bucket platform extended as it nearly takes out highway signs at speed.
A video uploaded to Instagram Tuesday shows a driver in a truck on Interstate 10 in El Paso, Texas undergoing several close calls as the fully-extended cherry picker box on the motorist's vehicle barely missed swiping a handful of overhead signs.
According to a comment from the uploader, right after shooting the clip, the driver sped up and informed the truck's driver that the bucket was hanging up in the air.
It's an absolute miracle that this person didn't hit any signs or overpasses with that bucket sitting up high. Lucky for him or her, a messy situation was avoided.
Don't yet have enough anxiety for the week? Just watch this video. It's just so damn close.
- RELATEDWatch NASA's Massive Rocket Engine Burn in This 360º VideoThe giant rocket motor will propel NASA's Space Launch System into orbit and beyond.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This 2,000 HP Nissan Patrol Hit 207 MPH in the Half MileThat's faster than the top speed of a Ferrari F40, if you were wondering.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch $20 Million Worth of Koenigseggs Rev and Spit FireThe Geneva Motor Show isn't just a place to see new supercars.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Tesla Model 3 Roll Down a Street Near SpaceX HQA rare sighting of the upcoming entry-level Tesla.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Cowboys and Cops Chase Down a Runaway Steer in TexasThis cow did just about everything it could to get away from the butcher.READ NOW