Watch Every Modern Tesla Vehicle Drag Race the OG Tesla Roadster

It's no secret that Tesla has been king of the quarter-mile for quite some time; even if watching the petite electric motor hammer a gasoline-powered machine is a conflicting feeling, to say the least. Pitting electric against electric, however, is something we don't get to see very often. So, when half-a-million dollars worth of Teslas zip down a stretch of pavement racing each other, it sure catches our attention.

A YouTuber recently picked up an original Tesla Roadster (like the one Elon Musk launched into orbit) to park next to his family's range-topping Model X P100D. Naturally, he wanted to see how the automaker's old technology stacked up against the mighty SUV. He gathered together a matching Model S P100D and a brand new Model 3 Performance, pitting the automaker's entire lineup of performance cars against the wee Lotus-inspired Roadster.

What happens next is clear: only one Tesla can be crowned king.