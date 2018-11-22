Watch Cops Flip a Truck Courtesy of a PIT Maneuver During High-Speed Chase

The California Highway Patrol used an effective pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver to end a high-speed chase and stop the driver of a stolen cargo truck in Seal Beach last week. The move caused the truck to hit a center median and subsequently flip over, KTLA reports.

The pursuit began in Long Beach and forced authorities to chase the driver all the way to Buena Park before having the strategic opportunity to use a PIT move on the truck. For the uninitiated, a PIT maneuver is a tactical driving skill utilized to forcibly bring another vehicle to a halt. The Pursuit Intervention Technique allows authorities to spin another out from behind, which seemed to be warranted in this particular case. The suspect had reportedly been driving frantically, weaving in and out of traffic and dangerously crossing intersections.