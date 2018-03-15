Watch the First-Person View of Max Verstappen's Epic Ski Slope Drive in an F1 Car

The crew laid out a serpentine circuit track that crossed back and forth over a ridgeline between two rises at the Kitzbuhel ski resort. Verstappen, who was just 18 at the time, had to pilot the 800-horsepower RB7 car along the icy surface just feet from a series of sheer, unguarded drop-offs. And he's not just out for a cruise—coming back down one of the slopes on his first lap, he guns it and manages to grab fourth gear before he's forced to back off by the treacherous terrain.

Red Bull Racing has a fun habit of putting their retired F1 cars in places they don't belong. Last year, Scuderia Toro Rosso reserve driver Sébastien Buemi thrashed the world championship-winning RB8 car up a cobblestone mountain pass in famously racing-averse Switzerland.

Even though F1 probably won't be adding a Winter Grand Prix anytime soon, here's hoping the Winter X-Games sees fit to follow up their addition of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle snow hill climb this year with a spot of sketchy ice racing.