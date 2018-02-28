Watch This 805-HP Cadillac Escalade Smoke a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

Hennessey Performance has made a name for itself by taking top-level performance cars from manufacturers and jacking up the power even further. But really, they'll make a demon out of anything—including a black-car-special Cadillac Escalade. And this drag race shows that 805 horsepower is more than enough to make mincemeat out of some pretty stiff competition, like a quick-as-a-whip Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE.

In stock form, the Escalade is powered by a 6.2-liter V-8 engine putting out 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers aren't bad, but Hennessey's HPE800 upgrade adds a laundry list of mechanical improvements and tops it off with a 2.9-liter high-flow supercharger. The result is around 805 horsepower and 812 pound-feet of torque.

And here are the numbers that really matter: That new and improved motor can push the nearly 6,000-pound, full-size SUV from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds on its way to an 11.7-second quarter mile. It also sounds incredible, for what it's worth.