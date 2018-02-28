Watch This 805-HP Cadillac Escalade Smoke a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
Fast and fancy.
Hennessey Performance has made a name for itself by taking top-level performance cars from manufacturers and jacking up the power even further. But really, they'll make a demon out of anything—including a black-car-special Cadillac Escalade. And this drag race shows that 805 horsepower is more than enough to make mincemeat out of some pretty stiff competition, like a quick-as-a-whip Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE.
In stock form, the Escalade is powered by a 6.2-liter V-8 engine putting out 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers aren't bad, but Hennessey's HPE800 upgrade adds a laundry list of mechanical improvements and tops it off with a 2.9-liter high-flow supercharger. The result is around 805 horsepower and 812 pound-feet of torque.
And here are the numbers that really matter: That new and improved motor can push the nearly 6,000-pound, full-size SUV from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds on its way to an 11.7-second quarter mile. It also sounds incredible, for what it's worth.
It's not clear whether the Escalade was in all-wheel-drive mode during its face-off with the Camaro ZL1 1LE, but it probably doesn't matter. The truck is heavy enough to put the power down, but not too heavy to get off the line—although the Camaro does appear to be catching up by the end. Doesn't matter, though. It's hard to beat something that accelerates like a house falling off a cliff.
We dig the sleeper appearance of this roided-out Escalade, and even though it's a hair slower than the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, it provides a much nicer throne for watching people disappear in your rear view mirror.
- RELATEDWatch the Hennessey Exorcist Camaro Hit 217 MPH in Top Speed TestThe power of Hennessey compels you.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Hennessey Performance Launch a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk From 0 to 175 MPHHellcat power in a carpool special.READ NOW
- RELATEDHennessey Will Now Sell You a VelociRaptor 6×6If the VelociRaptor with four wheels wasn't enough for you, then you're in luck.READ NOW
- RELATEDHennessey Performance to Produce 1,200-HP Corvette ZR-1 BeastHennessey took one look at the 2019 Corvette ZR1 and decided that having nearly 800 horses was not enough.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Hennessey Venom F5 Is America's Homegrown, 301-MPH Hypercar1,600 horsepower plus one sleek body equals one speedy Texan. With a $1.6 million price tag.READ NOW