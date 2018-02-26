Watch Jay Worsley's Stunning ETHOS Aerial Cinematography Short Film

As you can see, these disparate landscapes are captured so well by Worsley, one really begins to appreciate the planet we inhabit. From the dry gravely mountains in Arizona and the luscious Pacific, this modern aerial tool provides filmmakers like Worsley with the chance to digitally capture the beauty without having to spend a fortune. “I feel like there is almost this unspoken romance between man and Mother Nature. Everyone always gets that feeling of awe and beauty when in different landscapes like the Grand Canyon or the Oregon coast. It’s that desire and respect and love that we have for this place we call home,” explained Worsley. Regarding the poetry laid over the visuals, he explained that the “voiceover with those poems and the score of the film was my attempt to draw out feelings about these places that people already have but maybe forgot about.”

As we’re always eager to know how drone users from all sorts of backgrounds and professions gauge the future of UAVs, we asked Worsley about his thoughts on the matter. “I don’t see the drone industry slowing down by any means. I see it growing in ways not just with photography and cinematography, but also in ways for different business(es) to perform different tasks, whether delivery, testing, security, and so on. It’s really exciting to see just how fast it’s growing and changing,” he said. We’re certainly in agreement there. Say what you will about the drone industry, at least there’s an Ethos.