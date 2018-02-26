Video Shows Someone Vandalizing Speed Cameras in Washington D.C.

We've all been there. Maybe we were driving a bit too fast and passed a speed camera which happened to snap a photo. We may not have noticed that it happened until the ticket arrived in the mail sending us into a fury. We all despise these little contraptions. Well, one person in Washington, D.C. hates these cameras more than any of us can fathom. They detest them so much that security cameras caught their late-night stunt of knocking over and throwing a speed camera and the authorities released the video over the weekend.

This particular video isn't part of an isolated incident either. Police mention that a total of 11 different locations (most of them in Northeast D.C.) were vandalized between the early morning hours of 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Feb. 20. Police say that at least one person is being investigated for the vandalism, likely by the same person featured in this video, although no video of the suspect's face was released.