These Are Porsche's Five Most Iconic Motorsport Competitors of All Time

Racer Derek Bell talks about Porsche's most famous race cars.

By Justin Hughes
Porsche

Porsche has a long distinguished motorsport history, both with production cars and with models built for the single purpose of winning races. There are so many different cars that Porsche has raced over the years, but here is a look at the five most iconic of those cars.

And who better to present these cars than Derek Bell, who became the most successful British driver in LeMans history behind the wheel of some of these Porsches. But these cars aren't limited to LeMans in their victorious racing heritage.

