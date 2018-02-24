Watch Formula Drift Driver Vaughn Gittin Jr. Shred 'Horse Thief Mile' in His Ford F-150 RTR Muscle Truck

Vaughn Gittin Jr. is a competitor in the Formula Drift series and still finds time to start a company creating high powered toys named RTR Vehicles. RTR is usually known for its Mustangs and helped build that holy grail drift car you may know of as the Hoonicorn, but today Gittin Jr. is testing something else. He took his Ford F-150 RTR Muscle Truck on the Horse Thief Mile at Willow Springs International Motorsports Park for a shake down run before it heads to production.
Check out Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s Ford F-150 RTR Muscle Truck video below.