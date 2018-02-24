Check Out Why You Should Own a Beater Car
YouTube channel Gears and Gasoline takes some time to talk about beater cars and why you need one now.
By Danny KoreckiFebruary 24, 2018
Automotive YouTube channel Gears and Gasoline has put out some great video content like following a day with /DRIVE on NBC Sports host Matt Farah, photographer Larry Chen, and visiting BBi AutoSport. For the crew's most recent video, the subject is focused on what makes owning a cheap car so great. The host makes some strong points on why you should have a beater car for yourself, and on top of that, he even has his beater dyno'd.
Check out Gears and Gasoline's Why Should You Own a Beater Car? video below.
