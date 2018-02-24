Follow the Build Process of This Toyota Supra Formula Drift Car 

Formula Drift driver Dan Burkett has been busy this winter. He has been preparing his Toyota Supra Formula Drift car for the upcoming event calendar and vlogging the work on his Off Season Refresh series. Last episode, Burkett showed you the details of his 3.4 BC Stroker 2JZ Twin-turbo inline-6 Toyota race engine.

For his most recent episode, the sixth in the series, he went into the details of his car's fuel cell setup. Burkett then takes a deep dive and explains installation as well as the benefits of this type of equipment in a top-spec drifter.

Check out Dan Burkett and RAD Industries' newest episode of Off Season Refresh below, and if you want to see more, visit the brand's YouTube channel for updates and up-to-speed Formula D action.