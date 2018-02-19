Watch These Lamborghini Huracan Performantes Get Sideways in the Snow
Watching these Raging Bulls play in the snow is way too entertaining.
The 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante was built to fix nearly every problem people had with the regular Huracan, primarily that it was too "tame" and wasn't ridiculous enough for Raging Bull fans. The Performante addressed that concern, and has proved its worth on the street and track. But how does it handle the snow?
Youtuber NM2255 Car HD Videos got to see the Performante's winter capabilities first hand at Lamborghini's 2018 Winter Accademia. What follows is four minutes of snow drifts and icy skids, with some powdered donuts for dessert.
Held in the ski resort town of Livigno in the Italian Alps, Lamborghini Winter Academia puts both cars' and drivers' skills in frigid conditions to the test. For a hefty price, owners engage in a 12-hour course with professional racing instructors in the passenger seat, who teach the participants how to safely have fun in the snow.
You may bring your own car if you wish, but Lamborghini can also provide you with some extra cars to flog for an additional chunk of change. For the 2018 program, Squadra Corse brought out four regular Huracans, four Huracan Performantes, and four Aventador S's for owners to play with.
If you love winter games but this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang isn't doing it for you, this video is a great substitute.
