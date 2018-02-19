Watch The Aspark Owl Electric Supercar Do Zero to 60 In 1.9 Seconds

Looks like the Tesla Roadster may have some competition after all, in the form of an electric supercar from Japan, named the Aspark Owl. The Aspark was filmed doing acceleration testing in a parking lot in the city of Kanuma, located in Tochigi, Japan, by local publication Gigazine. It is reported that the Owl surged from a standstill to sixty in a mere 1.921 seconds, a figure made believable by the bullet-like acceleration of the vehicle as can be seen in the video.

This puts it in contention with the aforementioned Tesla, which Elon Musk says will also be capable of a 1.9 second zero to 60 time. The Tesla Roadster is not expected to go on sale until the 2020 model year, however, and is expected to be built in the thousands, whereas the Aspark will be limited to 50 cars globally.