Here's Proof a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Can Hold Its Own Against a Mercedes-AMG GT R

In case you haven't heard, sinkholes aren't the only threat to the Chevrolet Corvette. Sales of the quintessentially American sports car have dwindled recently, leaving some to wonder whether the 'Vette was headed towards its own extinction level event. That's probably not going to happen, but it remains true that the C7-generation Corvette is criminally underappreciated—especially considering how it can stack up against—and even defeat—some of the finest supercars Europe can offer.

All right, so half of you reading this are rolling your eyes, while the other half are cheering "hell yeah" and high-fiving a bald eagle drinking a Bud Light. But don't take it from us—instead, check out this head-to-head battle between an $80,000 Chevy Corvette Z06 and a $160,000 Mercedes-AMG GT R staged by Sport Auto on a racetrack in France. Spoiler alert: The Corvette Z06 punches far above its price point.

Despite one costing twice as much as the other, the two have more in common than one might think at first. They're both two-seat sports cars with big engines sending power to the rear wheels. The AMG is obviously a little fancier and features a dual-clutch transmission and active rear steering, but the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 (650 hp, 650 lb-ft of torque) in the Z06 is actually more powerful than the smaller twin-turbo V-8 (577 hp, 520 lb-ft) in the Mercedes.