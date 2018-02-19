California Road Rage Accident Is Sweet, Hilarious Karma

Road rage incidents can sometimes be entertaining to watch on social media, but the truth is that road rage is wildly dangerous and should be avoided at all costs. Such is the case of this recent example from Oceanside, California, where two folks simply couldn't help but escalate things on the side of the road.

The video uploaded to YouTube was taken by a witness of the roadside showdown, and we must admit that it was perfectly narrated, albeit rather explicitly. The altercation involves the driver of an early '90s BMW 3-Series Cabriolet and a first-generation Ford Escape, who for some reason have already parked their rides in the left lane by the time the footage starts.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. NSFW.