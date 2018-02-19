Learn What Makes Chris Forsberg Drift

All while being a Pro1 Formula Drift driver, owner and founder of race shop RAD Industries, Dan Burkett somehow finds the time to put out steady YouTube content. He has put out consistent videos showing his offseason preparation for the next Formula Drift season as well as started a What Makes You Drift video series. For the most recent episode of What Makes You Drift, Burkett talks with multiple season Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg.

Forsberg himself is a very busy man. Like Burkett he also is a Pro1 Formula Drift driver and puts out his own YouTube content such as his vlog series Good Enough! with his friend, and race team mechanic Dylan Hughes. Before chatting with Forsberg, Burkett talks about how Forsberg was a big inspiration for him to get into drifting. The pair also does a mini walkaround of Forsbergs Datsun 280Z build which was built at Burkett's shop.