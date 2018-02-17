Formula Drift Driver Chris Forsberg Drives a NASCAR Race Car on the Street

Last month, The Drive broke the news that Formula Drift driver Chris Forsberg was starting a vlog series with his friend and mechanic on his Formula Drift team Dylan Hughes called Good Enough! When you start watching any show or series, you don't really know what to expect, but I promise you that whatever you expected, a Formula Drift driver driving a NASCAR race car on the street was not it.

Forsberg and Hughes have put out 17 episodes of their Good Enough! series. Most of the episodes feature pre-season preparation and fabrication of Forsberg's Nissan 370Z Formula Drift drift car, some of which we have covered such as when the duo fabricated a triple pass radiator out of a standard single pass radiator. This episode was purely for their enjoyment.