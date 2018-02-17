Formula Drift Driver Chris Forsberg Drives a NASCAR Race Car on the Street
Professional fun-haver Chris Forsberg ditches the drift car to drive a NASCAR race car on public roads.
Last month, The Drive broke the news that Formula Drift driver Chris Forsberg was starting a vlog series with his friend and mechanic on his Formula Drift team Dylan Hughes called Good Enough! When you start watching any show or series, you don't really know what to expect, but I promise you that whatever you expected, a Formula Drift driver driving a NASCAR race car on the street was not it.
Forsberg and Hughes have put out 17 episodes of their Good Enough! series. Most of the episodes feature pre-season preparation and fabrication of Forsberg's Nissan 370Z Formula Drift drift car, some of which we have covered such as when the duo fabricated a triple pass radiator out of a standard single pass radiator. This episode was purely for their enjoyment.
The video starts with Forsberg helping unload a Toyota Camry NASCAR race car. The crew unloading the car doesn't appear to know much of its history of where it raced, but they believe it to be driver Eric Holmes' previous car, but who cares about history—it's packed with 800 horsepower of fun. You get looks at the interior and the engine bay featuring a raucous V-8 engine and then they start the beast.
You are then cut to Hughes who catches Forsberg in the driver seat and he is itching to take it for a spin—who can blame him? Forsberg takes the NASCAR race car for a spin through the parking lot eventually popping out to the street.
Check out Chris Forsberg and Dylan Hughes recent episode of Good Enough! below.
- RELATEDWatch Chris Forsberg and Dylan Hughes Make a Triple Pass RadiatorFormula Drift driver Chris Forsberg along with team mechanic and friend Dylan Hughes cut up and fabricate a Mishimoto radiator.READ NOW
- RELATEDGood Enough!: A New Vlog Series from Formula Drift Driver Chris ForsbergChris Forsberg partners with his mechanic Dylan Hughes to work on cars and they're taking us along for the ride.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch 12-Year-Old Nikolass Bertains Show Chris Forsberg the Ropes in a BMW E36 Drift CarA pre-teen Drifter and Chris Forsberg prep for the HGK Drift Challenge in the video short 'Forbidden to Drift.'READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Chris Forsberg Disassemble the Carbon Fiber Body from His Formula Drift CarFormula Drift driver Chris Forsberg tears down the carbon fiber body on his old V-8 powered Nissan 370Z.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Chris Forsberg Drift Around a JunkyardThe Formula Drift champ shows off his own form of Gymkhana.READ NOW