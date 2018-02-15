Watch Ryan Hardwick Talk About What It Took for Him to Become a Lamborghini Racing Driver

YouTube channel VINwiki has been compiling interesting stories from car enthusiasts allowing them to hop on camera and tell their story. Today, Ryan Hardwick sat with VINwiki to tell his story of how he went from an off-road motorcycle racer to racing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series and beyond.

In the video, Hardwick gives the background on his race career. He started off-road motorcycle racing at an early age then transitioned into jet ski racing after multiple injuries, surgeries, and he liked the atmosphere better at jet ski racing. In jet ski racing he won his first race in the beginner class and continued through High School and College winning amateur nationals and eventually turned professional beginning to earn money racing instead of spending it.

Knowing he always wanted to get into car racing he put some of that money he was earning to good use and purchased his first race car, a Porsche GT4 Clubsport based on the Cayman GT4. Beyond racecars, he has an extensive list of street cars previously owning Lamborghini Aventadors, Huracans, a few Ferraris, even a Porsche 918 Spyder.