Watch the Alfa Romeo That Was Dropped Off a Flatbed Shatter Its Oil Pan at Hoonigan Garage

Dash cameras can be clutch when you want to catch something on the road that others won’t believe you saw or to protect yourself against those who may harm you on the road. In the case of a particular Alfa Romeo, both of those boxes were checked. Iliya Bridan and his twin brother Nikita's 1974 Alfa Romeo GTV 2000 rose to internet fame when dash camera footage captured by Jamie Evans showed the classic car falling off the back of a flatbed trailer into traffic. Fast forward to today and the Bridan brothers converted the Alfa into an offroad build and took it to Hoonigan's Donut Garage for the newest episode of Daily Transmission and even more harsh luck fell their way.

Iliya Briden has called out the American Automobile Association (AAA) in a YouTube video on his personal channel. He claims AAA dropped their Alfa and has ignored all of their pleas to remedy the situation. Bridan says that, over the phone, AAA claimed, "the car made it to the destination and as such the tow could not be refunded."