Watch the Alfa Romeo That Was Dropped Off a Flatbed Shatter Its Oil Pan at Hoonigan Garage
After being dropped off a flatbed, this Alfa Romeo's streak of bad luck continues at Hoonigan's Donut Garage.
Dash cameras can be clutch when you want to catch something on the road that others won’t believe you saw or to protect yourself against those who may harm you on the road. In the case of a particular Alfa Romeo, both of those boxes were checked. Iliya Bridan and his twin brother Nikita's 1974 Alfa Romeo GTV 2000 rose to internet fame when dash camera footage captured by Jamie Evans showed the classic car falling off the back of a flatbed trailer into traffic. Fast forward to today and the Bridan brothers converted the Alfa into an offroad build and took it to Hoonigan's Donut Garage for the newest episode of Daily Transmission and even more harsh luck fell their way.
Iliya Briden has called out the American Automobile Association (AAA) in a YouTube video on his personal channel. He claims AAA dropped their Alfa and has ignored all of their pleas to remedy the situation. Bridan says that, over the phone, AAA claimed, "the car made it to the destination and as such the tow could not be refunded."
After being dropped off a flatbed with no remedy from AAA, the Briden brothers decided to take the 1974 Alfa Romeo GTV 2000 in the direction of an offroader. The Hoonigans are given a walk around of the Alfa and Iliya tells them that the idea came after a few beers (or ten). The tires on the Alfa are 14-inch nobby UTV tires and you are shown the flatbed drop damage which the Alfa wears like a badge of honor.
The Hoonigans convince Iliya Briden to jump the Alfa, and that's where things start to go downhill. They set up some ramps which have been used to jump vehicles from trophy trucks to the Hoonigans own Miata build. Iliya's first jump goes without issue, but the second jump completely shattered the oil pan and caused him to drive directly into the Donut Garage's fence after he lost his brakes. Not a good way to end the car's first public appearance since the towing incident.
Check out Hoonigan's latest Daily Transmission episode to see the Alfa Romeo destruction below.
