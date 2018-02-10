Hungarian Driver Falls Asleep at 100 Miles Per Hour, Comes Away Unscathed

It’s dark, you’ve been on the road for a while, and that last Red Bull is starting to wear off. Your eyelids are getting heavier and it’s time for you to pull over and take a nap at that rest stop before disaster strikes. I’m sure we’ve all hit that point at one time or another on a road trip. Well, not everybody gets the hint. According to the Daily Mail, one driver in Hungary fell asleep at the wheel in broad daylight doing 100 miles per hour with his two kids in the car. Don’t worry folks, he was driving a Volvo, so everybody is fine.

Dashcam footage catches the dramatic moments when the Volvo veers to the right at 100 mph and careens up a grass bank. The car then finds its way back down the bank, crashing into the backside of the roadside barrier. The Volvo scrapes all along the railing before finally coming to a stop. The good news is the Volvo XC90 helped keep the whole family safe, with everyone walking away from the crash unscathed.