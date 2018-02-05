This 720-Degree Spin at 120+ MPH Has Immediate Pucker Factor
Bathurst is a very, very dangerous place—unless you're this guy.
The 12 Hours of Bathurst is a primetime sportscar event at Australia's famed Mount Panorama circuit. It brings in teams from a list of different countries and continents, all of which compete in four different classes for the race win. The eventual overall victory in 2018 went to W Racing Team and its No. 37 Audi R8 LMS GT3, but the award for most drama in Free Practice goes to its sister car, the No. 39 entry, as driver Will Davison completed a full 720-degree spin at 124 miles per hour ... without hitting anything.
Davison was piloting the car up the hill at Bathurst when his tires lost grip and subsequently spun him around twice on track, somehow missing the surrounding traffic. According to the in-car view, Davison amazingly maxed out the car's telemetry during the trick maneuver that thankfully didn't end in massive damage.
No matter what anyone tells you, it's not always easy to control a car at 120+ miles per hour, especially in this setting. There's a clear difference in straight-away sectors and this hilly bit where Davison caught himself, so we're throwing its hat in the ring for "Best Motorsport Saves of 2018."
Who knows, maybe next time he'll try and beat Tony Hawk's fabled 900.
- RELATEDJoin Patrick Long for a Lap Around Bathurst in a Porsche 911 GT3 R SimulatorDespite not being the ‘real deal,’ this lap around the famous Australian circuit is a great deal of fun.READ NOW
- RELATEDBentley Set to Kickoff GT3 Racing at Bathurst 12 HourBentley Team M-Sport brings back five of six drivers from last year, hoping for a third consecutive podium finish at Bathurst.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Peter Brock Thrash His Holden Through Bathurst in 1991The Australian racing legend provides the theatrics in this classic footage.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Monster EG Honda Civic Hatch Battle a Holden Commodore and A20 Celica at BathurstThe Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12-Hour may be the main event, but the Improved Production Challenge support race had some of the best racing of the weekend.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Secures A Quartet Of Trophies In Australia's Bathurst 12 Hour RaceThe opening round of the Intercontinental GT ChallengeREAD NOW