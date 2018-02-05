This 720-Degree Spin at 120+ MPH Has Immediate Pucker Factor

The 12 Hours of Bathurst is a primetime sportscar event at Australia's famed Mount Panorama circuit. It brings in teams from a list of different countries and continents, all of which compete in four different classes for the race win. The eventual overall victory in 2018 went to W Racing Team and its No. 37 Audi R8 LMS GT3, but the award for most drama in Free Practice goes to its sister car, the No. 39 entry, as driver Will Davison completed a full 720-degree spin at 124 miles per hour ... without hitting anything.

Davison was piloting the car up the hill at Bathurst when his tires lost grip and subsequently spun him around twice on track, somehow missing the surrounding traffic. According to the in-car view, Davison amazingly maxed out the car's telemetry during the trick maneuver that thankfully didn't end in massive damage.