Cops Mistake Launch Control for Machine Gun Fire, Get Up in Owner's Grille

Two police officers near Mendoza's shop heard this noise and mistook it for machine gun fire, which was then swarmed by cops demanding to know where the gun was. Mendoza appeared extremely calm while officers armed with actual machine guns surrounded and searched the area around his shop, even when they found a BB gun.

Naturally, Mendoza was confused by the accusations. When he denied there being any gunfire one officer allegedly called him a "fucking liar." But eventually, he figured out what had happened, and explained that the sound had come from his car. "Show me," the police said, not believing him for a second (I know what that's like). Mendoza calmly got into the Integra, started it up, and gave the police a few seconds of anti-lag pops and bangs. When he emerged from the garage, the police shook his hand and the misunderstanding was immediately cleared up. They even appreciated him doing his testing in his private parking lot rather than a public road.

Mendoza seems to have taken this all in stride, despite the initial attitude by police which could be argued to be excessively cranky. We've reached out to Mendoza to learn more about this encounter, as well as his Integra GSR "AK-47 Edition."