Kia's Stinger GT Super Bowl Ad Pits Rockstar Steven Tyler Against Emerson Fittipaldi

Last week, Kia teased its new Stinger commercial for Super Bowl LII, featuring ex-Formula One and Indy 500 driver Emerson Fittipaldi and a mysterious second driver. Kia has made its advertisement available ahead of Sunday's big game, and it features none other than Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and a healthy dose of 1970's nostalgia.

If you don't want to watch the Eagles take on the Patriots, at least tune in for Kia's new "Feel Something Again" advertisement, which will air during in the third quarter of the Super Bowl Feb. 4. This 60-second ad is part of Kia's new "Fueled by Youth, A State of Mind" campaign.

"As one of the youngest mainstream car companies in the U.S., our youth – and the fearlessness that comes with it – is Kia’s strength, and the youthful mindset we share with Steven Tyler and Emerson Fittipaldi is on full display in our Super Bowl ad," said Saad Chehab, vice president of marketing communications at Kia Motors America.

The commercial starts with a face-off between Tyler and Fittipaldi in the 367-horsepower Stinger GT, with an eerie version of "Dream On" playing in the background. Tyler sets off, in reverse. The backwards lap around the oval track rockets Aerosmith's lead singer to 1973, where a group of adoring fans welcome the CGI'd 25-year-old. We don't buy this form of time travel though, as the Stinger GT's reverse gear probably can't hit 88 mph.