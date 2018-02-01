Kia's Stinger GT Super Bowl Ad Pits Rockstar Steven Tyler Against Emerson Fittipaldi
Tyler goes back[ward] in time, literally, to experience the '70s again with the new Stinger.
Last week, Kia teased its new Stinger commercial for Super Bowl LII, featuring ex-Formula One and Indy 500 driver Emerson Fittipaldi and a mysterious second driver. Kia has made its advertisement available ahead of Sunday's big game, and it features none other than Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and a healthy dose of 1970's nostalgia.
If you don't want to watch the Eagles take on the Patriots, at least tune in for Kia's new "Feel Something Again" advertisement, which will air during in the third quarter of the Super Bowl Feb. 4. This 60-second ad is part of Kia's new "Fueled by Youth, A State of Mind" campaign.
"As one of the youngest mainstream car companies in the U.S., our youth – and the fearlessness that comes with it – is Kia’s strength, and the youthful mindset we share with Steven Tyler and Emerson Fittipaldi is on full display in our Super Bowl ad," said Saad Chehab, vice president of marketing communications at Kia Motors America.
The commercial starts with a face-off between Tyler and Fittipaldi in the 367-horsepower Stinger GT, with an eerie version of "Dream On" playing in the background. Tyler sets off, in reverse. The backwards lap around the oval track rockets Aerosmith's lead singer to 1973, where a group of adoring fans welcome the CGI'd 25-year-old. We don't buy this form of time travel though, as the Stinger GT's reverse gear probably can't hit 88 mph.
- RELATEDHilarious Kia Ad Compares the 2019 Forte to a Lamborghini AventadorThe head-to-head comparison test no one knew they wanted to see.READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes-AMG Will Give Away a C43 Coupe During Super Bowl LIIThe German automaker will push fans' finger and brain stamina to their limits during the big game.READ NOW
- RELATEDDale Earnhardt Jr. To Make His On-Air Debut at the Super Bowl and the Winter OlympicsPreviously expected to start with 2018 NASCAR season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to join the broadcast teams for Super Bowl LII and the Winter Olympics.READ NOW
- RELATEDAlfa Romeo Showed Up at the Super Bowl With 3 Big AdsWhat bigger stage than the Super Bowl for Alfa Romeo to show off the new Giulia and boast about its American comeback?READ NOW
- RELATEDWhat Was the Best Super Bowl Car Ad This Year?Some carmakers went funny for the Super Bowl in 2017. Some went touching. Some were just weird. But which was best...and were any truly great?READ NOW