Watch This Train Take Out a Semi With No Warning

Someone's FedEx packages are going to be a little late. 

By Justin Hughes
Robin S. / YouTube

If you live in Utah and your FedEx package didn't arrive on time, this may be why. CNN reports that a Utah Transit Authority passenger train smashed into a FedEx tandem-trailer at an inoperative crossing last week. 

Miraculously, no one was hurt in the crash, though video from a police car that happened to be at the scene shows numerous cardboard casualties. The train broadsided the first of the two trailers, destroying it on impact and sending countless packages flying into the snow.

That snow is blamed as the reason for the crash. "Preliminary information indicates the gates were affected by the severe ice and snow conditions at the time and were in the default 'down and active' position, as they are programmed," the transit authority said in a statement. In other words, the gates and flashing lights were supposed to be active due to the oncoming train, but snow and ice prevented them from operating properly. The video clearly shows the gates up and no railroad crossing lights flashing, indicating that the FedEx driver was not at fault for not stopping.

"The agency has never had an accident like this before, and UTA is investigating why and how it happened to ensure it doesn't occur again," the transit authority said.

A spokeswoman for FedEx told CNN: "We are aware of the incident in Salt Lake City and are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We worked with authorities during their investigation to quickly clean up the scene and minimize the impact on customers."

So if your FedEx package was lost or destroyed last week, cut them a little slack.

