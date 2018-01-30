Porsche Is Tired Of People Complaining About Brake Squeal So It Made This Video

Brake squeal: Nobody likes it. That high-pitched sound burrows into your brain stem, making you seriously consider crashing into the stopped car ahead rather than stepping on the brakes again. But it's not always a sign that something is wrong, as Porsche would like politely remind everyone with a new video dispelling a few myths on the automotive world's least favorite noise.

We love these kinds of official explainer videos for the subtext, which is that the company appears to be sick of owners complaining that their six-figure sports car sounds like a junkyard-special jalopy as they ease up to a stoplight. Their gripes are understandable, if misguided.

Consider the fact that the silent brakes found on most cars are minor engineering marvels—we're talking about stopping a two-ton metal missile with pure friction. Now think about the high-performance demands on braking systems in cars like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.