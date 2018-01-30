Watch New Hyundai Veloster Hit the Streets in Ant-Man and the Wasp Movie Trailer
The hot rod version of the Korean hatchback stars in this new superhero flick.
When Ant-Man returns to the big screen this summer, he won't just be relying on his insect friends to get around San Francisco. Hyundai will be lending the title character a set of wheels to chase down the baddies. The all-new Veloster is set to make an appearance in the movie sequel. You can catch a glimpse of the three-door hatch tearing it up in the official Ant-Man and the Wasp movie trailer (below).
The redesigned Hyundai made its debut earlier this month at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The second generation Veloster is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 147-horsepower. If that isn't enough, then the turbocharged model can be had with a 1.6-liter four-pot packing 201-hp. Still not impressed? The Veloster N cranks the output up to 275-hp from a 2.0-liter four-banger turbo.
Ant-Man, however, will be driving a customized version of the car that appears to be something straight out of SEMA. The purple paint job is certainly not available from factory nor are the flames on the sides and hood. This Veloster sports chunky Goodyear Eagle tires and a custom side pipe exhaust. It is unclear which of the three powertrains mentioned above it will make use of. Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters July 6.
The 2019 Hyundai Veloster will find itself at home in the superhero world when it is used on screen in a hot pursuit. The heroic scene showcases the Veloster’s capabilities in serving as the ultimate escape vehicle as the tailing cars can’t handle the speed and handling of the Veloster—no matter its size.
