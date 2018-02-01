Man Lucky to be Alive After Photographing Rally Car Racing

On Jan. 27, a person attending Sno*Drift Rally in Michigan chose the wrong place to take a photo and instead was hit by a rally car in a corner of the track.

My initial response to watching the video of the incident was, “Oh! F**k!”

So, before you watch the video, let me offer a disclaimer: the following contains graphic footage and language that some may find disturbing (NSFW).

Jalopnik and two major photography blogs, FStoppers and PetaPixel are reporting that photographer David LaClair was shooting the Sno*Drift Rally, the first event of the Rally America 2018 championship, when a rally car lost control going into a sharp corner, slid off the road and hit LaClair. The impact sends LaClair flying into the air like a sack of potatoes.

It is my personal opinion that LaClair is not a professional photographer and it’s an injustice to all working photographers to label him as one. Let me tell you why.

In the video, LaClair does not appear to be wearing a media vest. He is not using professional or even consumer level equipment. It appears that he is shooting the oncoming Subaru with a point-and-shoot camera or mobile phone. This leads me to believe that he was blatantly disregarding safety standards on the rally stage and fancied himself an enthusiast photographer who made a very bad decision.