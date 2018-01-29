Watch Two Racers Duke it Out on the New Triumph Speed Triple

Triumph just teased us with a second video strongly hinting at a new Speed Triple in the works. It features four-time World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty versus two-time Isle of Man TT winner Gary Johnson getting rowdy on the new naked bikes putting them through their paces. This video comes days after the first teaser was dropped for the updated Speed Triple.

While the first teaser was a bit mysterious without giving us a really good look at the new bikes, this video isn’t hiding anything. The design of the updated Speed Triple isn’t revolutionary, but it’s a welcome nip-tuck over the previous model. Triumph appears to have taken a good thing and made it even better.

The real story is in the engine. While we don’t know any specifics yet, it’s reasonable to expect a revised, or even all-new engine for the upcoming Speed Triple. The Tiger lineup of adventure bikes just got a big mechanical overhaul and the smaller-displacement Street Triple naked bike also got a bit of an update for 2017. The new engine in the Street Triple is bigger and lighter than the previous model and we’re hoping for a similar story with the Speed Triple.

The race in the video has us pretty excited about the teased unveiling on February 5. We also have to wait until the fifth to find out who won the race. The video shows the two racers having a lot of fun with the new bikes popping wheelies, leaning through slaloms, and doing lots of revving of the three-cylinder engine. They even get into a bit of a physical altercation slapping each other while racing. Please don’t try this at home. Please.