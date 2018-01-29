Watch Every New Ford Performance Vehicle Go Head to Head in Spain
Have you ever seen a Ford F-150 Raptor take on a race-winning Ford GT? You're about to.
The Ford GT race car may have just clinched the GTLM victory at the Rolex 24, but that doesn't mean it's done commandeering headlines across the globe. With the scent of bubbly still fresh on their clothes, the Ford Performance guys released a video that's bound to please racing and Blue Oval fanatics alike.
Ford managed to get together eight of its high-performance vehicles at the Motorland race circuit in Aragon, Spain, along with eight drivers from the Chip Ganassi Racing crew that competes in the World Endurance Championship, NASCAR, IndyCar, and more. The lineup of vehicles includes the F-150 Raptor, two versions of the Fiesta ST, Focus RS, Mustang GT, Shelby Mustang GT350R, Ford GT, and Ford GT race car.
If you've wandered through life questioning whether a Fiesta ST can lap a racetrack faster than a Raptor, or what the performance gap is between a street-legal Ford GT and its Le Mans counterpart, now you have answers. More importantly, this is Ford's way of showing that they don't take themselves too seriously and that they've got the right performance vehicle for tiny and huge budgets alike.
“The opportunity arose to have all the cars on track at the same time, and we weren’t going to miss it! The drivers had the time of their lives.” Emma Bergg, Ford of Europe communications told The Drive. “That’s what Ford Performance is about—innovation coupled with driving fun. What’s not to like?’
You know what? She's right.
