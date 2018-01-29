Watch Every New Ford Performance Vehicle Go Head to Head in Spain

If you've wandered through life questioning whether a Fiesta ST can lap a racetrack faster than a Raptor, or what the performance gap is between a street-legal Ford GT and its Le Mans counterpart, now you have answers. More importantly, this is Ford's way of showing that they don't take themselves too seriously and that they've got the right performance vehicle for tiny and huge budgets alike.

“The opportunity arose to have all the cars on track at the same time, and we weren’t going to miss it! The drivers had the time of their lives.” Emma Bergg, Ford of Europe communications told The Drive. “That’s what Ford Performance is about—innovation coupled with driving fun. What’s not to like?’

You know what? She's right.