Watch and Learn the Background on the Jaguar XJR-15
Petrolicious sat down with owner Jasbir Dhillon to talk about what his Jaguar XJR-15 means to him and car culture.
Petrolicious produces some pretty great video content showcasing cars which have an impact on car enthusiasts. Its YouTube channel is stocked with cars such as Paul Newman's Datsun 280ZX, Le Man's winning Corvettes, and the Ferrari F40. For this week's episode of its series Made to Drive it features a Jaguar XJR-15.
The car is a 1991 Jaguar XJR-15 owned by Jasbir Dhillon. The XJR-15 was conceived by Tom Walkinshaw as a way to bring the idea of the Le Man winning Jaguar XJR-9 to the road. The XJR-15 was created under the Jaguar Sport brand. The car was designed by Peter Stevens who designed the McLaren F1 and it takes many design elements from the F1. It was one of the first cars to be made entirely out of carbon fiber.
In the video, Dhillon describes what the car is like to own and drive. "It sort of gives you that anticipation that this effort is going to be worth it - stay tuned", said Dhillon. The Jaguar XJR-15 comes with race-inspired headphones to save your ears and allow you the ability to speak to passengers. Dhillon says that without headphones you can't hear your own voice let alone a passenger's. That is due to the XJR-15's 6.0-liter V-12 engine mounted directly behind the driver with no sound insulation.
Dhillon goes on to describe the theater of the car. A battery master switch, sequence of switches, and a starter switch to get it going unleash the sounds and vibrations of the engine behind you. Dhillon's XJR-15 is chassis number 50 out of 53 cars built, only 27 were built for road use.
Check out Petrolicious's 1991 Jaguar XJR-15: Britain’s Fervent Feline video below.
