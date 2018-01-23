Watch and Learn the Background on the Jaguar XJR-15

Petrolicious produces some pretty great video content showcasing cars which have an impact on car enthusiasts. Its YouTube channel is stocked with cars such as Paul Newman's Datsun 280ZX, Le Man's winning Corvettes, and the Ferrari F40. For this week's episode of its series Made to Drive it features a Jaguar XJR-15.

The car is a 1991 Jaguar XJR-15 owned by Jasbir Dhillon. The XJR-15 was conceived by Tom Walkinshaw as a way to bring the idea of the Le Man winning Jaguar XJR-9 to the road. The XJR-15 was created under the Jaguar Sport brand. The car was designed by Peter Stevens who designed the McLaren F1 and it takes many design elements from the F1. It was one of the first cars to be made entirely out of carbon fiber.