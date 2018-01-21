Four Generations of Honda Civic Type R, One Awesome Drag Race

The new Honda Civic Type R is, by all means, a nine-to-five workweek hustler that can also let it all hang out on the weekends, rendering it one of the most fun and versatile cars money can buy. Honda's magical recipe for fun cars isn't a new one, which means that many awesome hatchbacks came before the new Type R, and now you'll get to see them in action—together.

This video brings us a field of five Honda Type Rs from four different Civic generations ranging from 2001 to 2017, and it shows us just how far technology has come in nearly two decades. On the left side of the drag strip is an EP 3 Civic Type R, followed by an FN 2 Type R, an FN 2 Mugen, an FK 2 Type R, and lastly an FK 8, otherwise known as the only U.S.-bound Honda Civic Type R.