Alarming Footage of C63 AMG Doing Burnouts, Striking Police in Times Square

Two suspects from the Bronx were identified and arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident thanks to nearby security camera footage. One of the men is believed to be the driver, while the owner of the vehicle was in the passenger seat. Both men were being held with pending charges for the hit and run, however, an alleged third party, who officers are treating as a witness, was in the back seat of the vehicle remained unnamed. Manhattan Chief Detective William Aubry confirmed that although the suspects were in custody, the C63 featured in the video has yet to be found.

Police believe that both men arrested belong to a car club that operates out of the Brox, however, according to the New York Post, the department would not go into detail about how the group is classified, or how they believe it operates.

We've seen some insane hit and run in our days, but this incident is particularly baffling. Regardless of how the accident took place, the driver of the vehicle was clearly in the wrong and should have stopped and taken the ticket. Instead, they chose to flee and were ultimately tossed by New York's finest.