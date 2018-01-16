Watch Chris Forsberg Fly up Goodwood Through His POV

Formula Drift championship-winning driver Chris Forsberg has been busy during the offseason. He's begun pushing some consistent content to his YouTube channel such as his Vlog series Good Enough! where he plays with his cars all while prepping his Formula Drift car for the upcoming season. He recently uploaded point of view footage of when he took his Nissan 370Z Formula Drift car to the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is an annual hill climb event which can feature vehicles from Formula Drift cars to former 24 Hours of Le Mans cars. The hill climb is held on the grounds of the Goodwood House in West Sussex, England. The event is put on by Charles Gordon-Lennox, the Duke of Richmond.