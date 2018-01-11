Watch Hennessey Performance Launch a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk From 0 to 175 MPH

All it takes is a peek under the hood of the Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to know that it's one of the fastest ways to take the kids to soccer practice in 2018. But just how fast? About 175 mph, according to a recent test run conducted by Hennessey Performance.

Amidst exorcising Demons and giving Ford Raptors a third axle last year, the Texas-based performance shop also made plans to turn the Trackhawk into a legendary bird of thunder. Not satisfied with the 707 horsepower on tap from the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat engine, Hennessey unveiled plans for an HPE1000 upgrade designed to boost it to 1,012 horsepower and 969 lb-ft of torque.

We had our own fun with the Trackhawk's launch control system, which is capable of rocketing the mega-SUV from 0 to 60 mph in an eye-watering 3.5 seconds, when our Lawrence Ulrich reviewed it back in October. But Hennessey needed to go a little further with the stock model before testing out its upgrades—specifically, the shop wanted to determine the Trackhawk's true top speed.