Americans Chance at Dakar Glory Ends with a Somersaulting Mini

The Dakar Rally usually just called the Dakar is a 14-day off-road rally race which takes place in South America. American off-road driver and rookie to Bryce Menzies was hoping to win the Dakar. That was until his off-road rig somersaulted over a jump ending his race.

Menzies along with his also American co-driver Peter Mortensen were racing in a John Cooper Works MINI Buggy created by well known Dakar team X-Raid. Menzies was supposed to debut at the 2017 Dakar, but when attempting a world record jump in a trophy truck he fractured his shoulder. He still broke the record.

Sadly, Menzies and Mortensen's chance at winning the Dakar is over. The official Dakar Rally twitter reported that Menzies suffered a serious crash. Saying that both Menzies and his co-driver Mortensen appear to be okay, but their vehicle was heavily damaged.