Watch a Polaris RZR go Skiing

A Polaris RZR XP Turbo romps through fresh powder at Monticello Motor Club.

By Talon Homer
Monticello Motor Club

Snow over a racetrack usually means the kiss of death. Come wintertime, most tracks lock up their gates, and send their staff home to do a bunch of cliché activities, like drinking hot cocoa by the fireside. I guess no one at Monticello Motor Club likes cocoa, because they instead used the recent cold weather as an excuse to pull out their shiny new ATV, Lay some fresh tracks in the parking lot, and tear up the course’s once-green hills.

This video not only features some great drifting, jumping, and two-wheel action. It also has impressive camerawork, with aerial, interior, and under-body shots, all cut together with skillful editing over Johann Strauss’ Blue Danube. At the one minute mark, I’m pretty sure you can witness the moments just before a GoPro gives it’s life. The suspension footage, however, was most certainly worth it.

If you feel the need to recreate this video, you’ll first need to get your hands on a 2018 Polaris RZR (like razor) Turbo Dynamix Edition, which will set you back at least $25,999. Then there’s the issue of obtaining a Monticello membership. Their “Bronze” package can be had with just three easy payments of $16,000, plus the annual dues of $4,900. It’s a little rich for my blood, but hey, that’s the price you pay for exclusivity.

If a Polaris seems a little "nouveau riche" to you, you can always do it in an F40. 

