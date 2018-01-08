Watch a Polaris RZR go Skiing

This video not only features some great drifting, jumping, and two-wheel action. It also has impressive camerawork, with aerial, interior, and under-body shots, all cut together with skillful editing over Johann Strauss’ Blue Danube. At the one minute mark, I’m pretty sure you can witness the moments just before a GoPro gives it’s life. The suspension footage, however, was most certainly worth it.

If you feel the need to recreate this video, you’ll first need to get your hands on a 2018 Polaris RZR (like razor) Turbo Dynamix Edition, which will set you back at least $25,999. Then there’s the issue of obtaining a Monticello membership. Their “Bronze” package can be had with just three easy payments of $16,000, plus the annual dues of $4,900. It’s a little rich for my blood, but hey, that’s the price you pay for exclusivity.

If a Polaris seems a little "nouveau riche" to you, you can always do it in an F40.