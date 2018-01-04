Watch as This KIA Jumps Over a Passing Car at a Drive-Through ATM

That moment when you expect to hear the Dukes of Hazzard horn, but it never comes. That’s primarily because we’re not looking at the General Lee flying through the sky but rather an accident involving a flying KIA SUV. Over the holidays, a woman who stopped at a drive-through ATM suddenly lost control of her car, hit an embankment and flew over another car. The footage below was captured and uploaded to YouTube by witness Robb Brilbeck's dash cam as he waited in line behind the vehicle in Rockford, Illinois Dec. 23.

At the 22 second mark, the vehicle suddenly accelerates while the driver door remains open. No attempts are made to slow the vehicle as it careens toward a dirt embankment. Just before the KIA makes contact with the dirt slope, a silver sedan drives along the road perpendicular to the path of the KIA. By some luck of the draw, or simple physics, the KIA hits the embankment at just the right speed to launch the SUV airborne over the silver sedan. The jump is looks like something straight out of my childhood when I would play for hours with Hot Wheels.

