Watch Baby Driver's Ansel Elgort Channel Himself in Today's Bomb Cyclone

With the theatrically-named "bomb cyclone" snowstorm hammering much of the east coast, enthusiastic owners of performance-oriented, all-wheel-drive machines across the land are currently seeking out empty parking lots for the sake of unleashing their inner Ken Block. Among those, apparently, is Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort who took to Twitter Thursday morning for a spot of driving that channels, well, himself.

Behind the wheel of one of Baby's red Subaru WRXs (presumably the one he got to keep after the movie was finished), 23-year-old Elgort takes advantage of the storm currently hitting New York City and rips a decently-sized snow drift, shit-eating grin intact.