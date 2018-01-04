Watch a Tesla Model X Pull a Tractor Trailer Stuck in the Snow

A "bomb cyclone" is hurling snow, wind with the strength of a category 1 hurricane, and frigid temperatures up and down the eastern coast of the United States. It's cold, it's snowy, and it's absolutely awful. Even the most seasoned drivers are having tough times navigating the snow-filled mess that the storm is helping to draw up. One tractor-trailer driver in North Carolina happened to find himself unable to climb up a hill, fortunately, a Tesla Model X was nearby to help out.

We've watched trucks get pulled out by weird combinations of cars, but this is a new feat. The all-electric luxury SUV took to the roads during a snowstorm and was able to use its surprisingly capable powers to pull the semi out of its predicament with ease. This makes us wonder what the Faraday FF91 might have up its sleeve in similar conditions.

Let's face it, Model X is a luxury vehicle not really designed to be the ideal off-road vehicle. There's no mechanical advantage when compared to some SUVs (even other luxury ones like the Lamborghini Urus) like a locking differential, or even a low gear due to the lack of a transmission. But what the Model X does have is a great pair of electric motors that utilize software-controlled torque vectoring for optimal traction.