Watch This Canadian Goon Set a Porsche Cayenne on Fire

Next Christmas may be a long twelve months away, but one Toronto man is apparently wasting no time in cementing himself firmly on Santa's 2018 Naughty List.

According to the Toronto Police Service, a man is now wanted for arson after officers responded to a vehicle fire on an East York driveway early Friday morning. The police have also released surveillance video in the hopes that someone will recognize the suspect and bring him to justice.

The man reportedly approached a white Porsche Cayenne, smashed its window, doused it with gasoline, and set it on fire before fleeing in a white four-door sedan.