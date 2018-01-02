Bring in the New Year with an 18 Vehicle Burnout Spectacular

​ ​​​​As car enthusiasts, we normally set goals for the new year. Start a new project car, finish a project car, attend more track days in the coming year, or something of the sort. Whatever your New Year's resolution is, it’s safe to assume that you spent the holiday hanging with friends and family, which isn’t exactly how our friends at Hoonigan spent it. Hoonigan organized an 18 vehicle burnout at its headquarters, the Donut Garage, for the most recent episode of Daily Transmission.

Organizing an 18 vehicle burnout is not as easy as it sounds. The Hoonigan crew normally throws water down to make burnouts easier, but in this case, they decided to chock some of the wheels. With 18 sets of wheels creating tire smoke, they didn’t want anybody to drive into someone else’s car. Along with the safety issue, they had a fleet of fire extinguishers and, during the Hoonigan drivers’ meeting, they did a roll call of which cars were most likely to catch fire and made sure those had fire extinguishers in the passenger seat.