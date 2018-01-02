A 40-Car Pile-Up Closed Highway for Three Hours

Winter is in full swing throughout the country. While driving in the snow requires caution, preventative measures such as mounting winter tires can make all the difference. In fact, there are a number of ways to prepare your ride for the cold weather. Sometimes conditions are too severe to drive. Icy roads or in this case, a complete whiteout, can make it impossible to navigate through traffic.

The snow-covered Highway 31 in Muskegon Township, Michigan led to a massive multi-vehicle collision last week as reported by WFIE. Three people sustained minor injuries but fortunately, there were no fatalities. According to police forty cars and trucks, as well as a police cruiser, were in involved in the accident. Many of the vehicles veered off the road and ended up in a ditch, likely trying to dodge others.

Incidents like these can be avoided by maintaining a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Reducing your speed and driving with your hazard lights on may help others see you during times of low visibility. If your vehicle is equipped with a rear fog light, then be sure to turn it on. Four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive may help with traction when it is slick outside but neither guarantee safe passage. Unless it is an emergency, sometimes it is best to stay home. Doing so might just save your life.