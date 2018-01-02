A 40-Car Pile-Up Closed Highway for Three Hours
Lack of visibility caused multiple drivers to crash into one another in Michigan.
Winter is in full swing throughout the country. While driving in the snow requires caution, preventative measures such as mounting winter tires can make all the difference. In fact, there are a number of ways to prepare your ride for the cold weather. Sometimes conditions are too severe to drive. Icy roads or in this case, a complete whiteout, can make it impossible to navigate through traffic.
The snow-covered Highway 31 in Muskegon Township, Michigan led to a massive multi-vehicle collision last week as reported by WFIE. Three people sustained minor injuries but fortunately, there were no fatalities. According to police forty cars and trucks, as well as a police cruiser, were in involved in the accident. Many of the vehicles veered off the road and ended up in a ditch, likely trying to dodge others.
Incidents like these can be avoided by maintaining a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Reducing your speed and driving with your hazard lights on may help others see you during times of low visibility. If your vehicle is equipped with a rear fog light, then be sure to turn it on. Four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive may help with traction when it is slick outside but neither guarantee safe passage. Unless it is an emergency, sometimes it is best to stay home. Doing so might just save your life.
- RELATEDWatch the Upcoming Lamborghini Urus Drive Through the SnowThe Raging Bull shows it is bringing a fully capable crossover SUV into the fold.READ NOW
- RELATEDSeven Ways to Help Your Car Survive WinterHere's how you can keep your car working well through the arctic chill.READ NOW
- RELATEDTanker Crash, Explosion Caught on Video in Fatal Baltimore Highway PileupBad weather likely played a significant role in the 55-vehicle crash.READ NOW
- RELATEDWinter Is Coming, It's Time For Our Northern Car Enthusiasts to Switch Over to Winter RidesWe may have had longer season of warm weather, but winter is coming...READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a BMW Z4 Driver Cause a Pileup By Changing LanesA reminder to take caution when changing lanes.READ NOW