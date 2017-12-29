RML Group Creates the Only Road-Legal Aston Martin Vulcan

The Aston Martin Vulcan is a V-12 engined 800-horsepower one-of-24 track weapon. The Vulcan not only is unique because it's so rare, It's also can't be driven on the road. That was until the RML Group created the only road-legal Aston Martin Vulcan in the world.

United Kingdom-based shop RML Group recently showed the YouTube channel Lovecars what changes had to be made to the Vulcan to be road regulation compliant.

Not only was the Vulcan changed to be road compliant, but RML Group performed the changes as sublite as possible. The car is still very much a Vulcan.

One of the more noticeable features of the Vulcan is its rear light. Each rear light is composed of multiple LED light bars, but to give in to road regulations RML Group had to put a clear cover over the normally open lights.