Here's the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk vs. Challenger Hellcat Drag Race You've Been Waiting For

Despite hauling more weight than the Challenger (5,258 pounds to the Hellcat’s 4,448 pounds), the Trackhawk jumped off the line quite a bit faster than its muscular competitor and held that lead through the rest of the race. It’s because the Jeep is all-wheel drive and the Dodge is rear-wheel drive. Delivering all of that power and torque to all four wheels rather than just two clearly makes a big difference in off-the-line acceleration.



Fanboys could (and surely will) argue forever about how the Hellcat would do against the Trackhawk if it had a longer drag strip or how the zero to 100 mph time might be better in the Dodge, but the Jeep clearly wins this round. The SUV is quicker in the quarter mile than the muscular car.