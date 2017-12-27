Watch This Howling Audi R8 LMS Demolish a Hillclimb

Those lucky enough to have personally seen the Audi R8 LMS in action will know that it emits an unforgettable sound. The LMS' 5.2-liter V-10 makes quite the racket, especially when all of the street-legal mufflers are taken off and the R8 can clear its throat. For those who haven't had the privilege of experiencing the R8 LMS in person, Youtube has you covered.

This video of an older Audi R8 V-10 GT3 LMS tackling a Spanish hillclimb comes courtesy of the HillClimb Monsters channel, who have a ridiculous index of hillclimb footage that's perfect for helping you procrastinate. Rally driver Luis Monzon can be seen piloting this crazy 600-horsepower Audi at the Gran Canaria Regional Hillclimb, an event that takes place on one of Spain's beautiful Canary Islands. Monzon apparently won nearly all of the hillclimb events he participated in this season with the big-winged Audi, proving that the R8 LMS bites as hard as it barks.

The video has everything an automotive audiophile loves, from deafening tunnel runs to frightening onboard footage. The latter is a little nerve-racking to watch, as our driver gets uncomfortably close to the rock walls on this narrow course.

Now turn up those speakers and listen to this R8 race car sing.