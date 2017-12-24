Check Out the Top 10 Cars You Can't Drive on the Street

It is a good time to be a car enthusiast. Tons of channels are pushing great content on a consistent basis. Donut Media has been producing stellar work with its Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed series, Evolution series, and a few other trends on the crew's YouTube page. One of those other series is a list of Top 10 cars they have been doing. In previous weeks, they have been doing the top 10 cars from the '00s, the '90s, '80s, then some of the best movie chases from those of those decades as well. For this week, Donut features the top 10 cars you can't drive on the street.

Most have some idea of the cars on this list with the exception of a few. In fact, Donut's top 10 car list starts at number 10 with a car not many people know—the Arrinera Hussarya GT. The Hussarya GT is designed by Pavlo Burkatskyy and is Poland's first supercar. Numbers 9, 8, and 7 come from big supercar names you have come to know and love—the Aston Martin Vulcan, Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, and the McLaren 650 GT3, respectively.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus's SCG 003C comes in at number 6. The American supercar has the honor of being able to attack and complete a lap of the Nurburgring in 6 minutes and 33 seconds. The "C" in the name stands for Competizione as the SCG 003C has competed in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

The Ferrari FXX comes in at number 5 and the always ready to dominate Porsche 911 GT3 R comes in at number 4.

If you want to check out which cars made the top 3 and find out little details about all the cars, check out Donut Media's Top 10 Cars You Can't Drive on the Street video below.