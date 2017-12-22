The World's Fastest Christmas Tree Lives On Top of a Hellcat

There are only a few days until Christmas, and you're about to blow it. You forgot to go shopping, the lights meant to be strung across your gutters are still coiled tightly in their boxes (just as they were last year), and you have yet to get a tree to decorate. Don't worry, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, with a little help from Hennessey Performance, can help you pick one up last minute at an incredible speed.

The Hellcat may not be a Demon, but that doesn't make this feat any less impressive. The boys at Hennessey decided that they needed to start the holidays off with a bang after taking delivery of the latest widebody Hellcat, letting the car stretch its legs for a quick sprint to 174 mph, but that wasn't enough to put coal in their stockings.

So the staff coupled their SeaSucker suction cup roof rack to the top of the car and headed to Lowes to pick up a live Christmas tree. From there, it was a trip to the Continental Tire Test Track in Uvalde, Texas to make sure that the tree could make it home in one piece, assuming you were traveling at 174 mph. Check out the video below to see how it fared.