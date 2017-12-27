Hoonigan Daily Transmission Best of 2017

We at The Drive enjoy the content that the Hoonigan team has put out this year. I personally have written nearly a hundred articles telling you to go watch a video of the Hoonigan crew doing fun things in cars and inviting automotive celebrities and drivers to the Donut Garage for their YouTube series Daily Transmission. Having written that many articles on Hoonigan's series, I have designated myself an expert on Hoonigan content and give you my Top 10 List of Hoonigan Daily Transmission episodes in 2017.

Before providing my picks, I wanted to reach out to Hoonigan to get a feel for how they felt about how Daily Transmission went in 2017.

"The way this show has developed over the last year was something we never expected. So many people have been willing to bring in every kind of vehicle and get rowdy in our little lot: Drift cars, trucks, drag cars," co-founder of Hoonigan, Brian Scotto told me. "And the kind of response we've gotten from fans has been crazy. They make us want to keep going and make more enjoyable content."

My list is not a list of the most viewed Daily Transmission videos, just the 10 videos which I believe to be a representation of the best of Daily Transmission videos in 2017. Though, if you must know, Daily Transmission episode 75 is the most viewed at over 4,300,000 views. The video featured a 1,200 horsepower twin turbo diesel Ford F1.

Honorable Mentions

The Daily Transmission series has amassed near 200 episodes. With that many episodes, there are plenty of quality episodes to not make the top 10 cut. Here are a few that deserved to be mentioned.

DT 132: Jeff Zwart's 1970 Porsche 914-6